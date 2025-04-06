What's the story

Meta has unveiled a new series of AI models under its Llama family, called Llama 4.

The latest addition comes with three different models: Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick, and the still-in-training Llama 4 Behemoth.

These advanced models were trained on vast amounts of unlabeled text, image, and video data to ensure a comprehensive visual understanding.