What's the story

Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US is gearing up to hold a hackathon next week.

The event will be focused on creating a "mega API" intended to provide access to taxpayer data, WIRED reported.

The effort is being led by two DOGE staffers at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) - Gavin Kliger and Sam Corcos. The latter is also the CEO of healthtech start-up Levels.