What's the story

A controversy has broken out in Karnataka over a rule for the entrance exam for the Railway Department for Nursing Superintendents.

According to the official guidelines for the exam, scheduled from April 28-30, candidates won't be allowed to wear any ornaments, including mangalsutra, earrings, nose pins, rings, bracelets, and janivara.

The rules are among measures to ensure security and prevent malpractice during the computer-based test.