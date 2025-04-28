Karnataka: Railways' exam rule asks candidates to remove mangalsutra, janivara
What's the story
A controversy has broken out in Karnataka over a rule for the entrance exam for the Railway Department for Nursing Superintendents.
According to the official guidelines for the exam, scheduled from April 28-30, candidates won't be allowed to wear any ornaments, including mangalsutra, earrings, nose pins, rings, bracelets, and janivara.
The rules are among measures to ensure security and prevent malpractice during the computer-based test.
Examination guidelines
Exam rules prohibit wearing of ornaments
Other than these, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, cameras, watches, belts, handbags, wallets, and electronic gadgets are also banned inside the examination hall.
The order to remove religious symbols has drawn criticism from Hindu organizations, who claim it violates their religious freedoms.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for an immediate retraction of this order for the examination at Manail Srinivas Nayak Besant Vidya Kendra in Bondel, Mangaluru.
Religious backlash
Hindu organizations criticize railway department's directive
They say such acts will hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus and are intolerable in a majority-Hindu country like India.
In a Facebook post, VHP Pranta Sahakaryadarshi Sharan Pumpwell wrote, "Such an order is not appropriate. Forcing married Hindu women to remove their Mangalsutra or Sindoor (vermilion), or asking Hindus to take off their sacred thread, deeply hurts the religious feelings of millions of Hindus."
Public response
Social media users express opposition to exam rules
Social media user Sharan Kumar Pumpwell also protested the Railway Department's order.
Posting the admit card on Facebook, he called it "an anti-religious stance."
He urged authorities, including the District Collector and local MPs, to intervene and allow Hindu candidates to appear for the exams without having to compromise on their religious practices.
Exam protocol
Security measures align with standard procedures for competitive exams
The restrictions by the Railway Department appear to be in line with norms for competitive exams.
According to the admit card, candidates have to undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric verification, and anything that can be used to hide identity or use unfair means is prohibited.
Instructions have highlighted that biometric registration, frisking, and document verification will be strictly followed.
Candidates have been advised to report well in advance to get these verification formalities done.