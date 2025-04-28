How to obtain your Indian residency certificate
What's the story
Getting an Indian residency certificate is an essential task for those who want to make India their permanent residence.
The document acts as residence proof and is generally required for a range of legal and administrative purposes.
The procedure involves a few steps, each requiring certain documentation and observance of guidelines.
Knowing these steps can make things easier and hassle-free for you.
Documentation
Gather necessary documents
The first step to get an Indian residency certificate is to collate all the necessary documents.
These usually comprise proof of identity, such as an Aadhaar card/passport, proof of address such as utility bills/rental agreements, and recent passport-sized photographs.
Keeping these documents updated and correct will ensure you don't have to deal with the hassle of delays in the application process.
Local office
Visit local authority office
After collecting all the necessary documents, your next move is to head to the local municipal or tehsil office.
Here, you will need to submit your application form with the supporting documents.
It is advisable to check the office hours beforehand, so that you can plan your visit accordingly without any hassle.
This way the process can be simplified and you can save time.
Application form
Fill out application form
At the local authority office, you will have to fill an application form for the residency certificate.
Generally, the form seeks personal details like name, date of birth, current address, and how long you have stayed at that address.
Make sure the information you provide is accurate and matches with your supporting documents.
Verification
Verification process
After submitting your application form and documents, there will be a verification process by local authorities.
They may visit your residence or get in touch with you for further clarification, if required.
This step ensures that all information provided is genuine and correct before issuing the residency certificate.
Collection
Collect your certificate
Once your application and documents are verified, the local authorities will issue your Indian Residency Certificate.
You can collect it from the same municipal or tehsil office where you filed your application.
You will be informed about its readiness via a phone call or email, depending on the mode of communication you selected earlier.