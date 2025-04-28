What's the story

India has lodged a strong protest against the BBC's description of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The British news organization had described the incident as a "militant attack" in an article titled "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack."

Per various reports, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has conveyed its discontentment with the BBC's reporting through a formal letter and plans to monitor it in the future.