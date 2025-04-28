'Terrorists, not militants': Centre opposes BBC's reporting on Pahalgam attack
What's the story
India has lodged a strong protest against the BBC's description of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The British news organization had described the incident as a "militant attack" in an article titled "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack."
Per various reports, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has conveyed its discontentment with the BBC's reporting through a formal letter and plans to monitor it in the future.
Official communication
MEA's response to BBC's reporting
The External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of India's foreign ministry has reportedly conveyed the sentiments to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head.
The government objected to the usage of the word "militant" instead of "terrorists," claiming that the report downplayed the religion of the victims who were shot dead by terrorists.
Earlier, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee had also slammed the New York Times for calling the attackers "militants" and "gunmen" but not terrorists.
Public reaction
BBC's coverage sparks social media backlash
On the afternoon of April 22, terrorists mercilessly killed up to 26 people who were vacationing and enjoying themselves in Baisaran Valley, also known as "mini-Switzerland."
According to the survivors, the terrorists asked the tourists' names before shooting them dead. They also asked the people to recite Kalma, and those who did not were shot dead at point-blank range.
The BBC story glossed over such information about the attack.
Information ban
India bans Pakistani YouTube channels for spread of misinformation
The coverage had triggered a storm of criticism on social media.
Several users have accused the British broadcaster of biased reporting against India, calling it a "propaganda machine."
Some even said the BBC shouldn't be using terms like "Indian-occupied Kashmir" in its reports.
In another development, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for were spreading provocative and communally sensitive content along with false narratives about India.