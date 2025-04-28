Centre bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels with 63 million subscribers
What's the story
The Indian government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly sharing provocative and sensitive content.
The decision comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri.
The ban was imposed on the basis of recommendations by the Union Home Ministry, in view of threats to national security and public order.
Twitter Post
See the list here
On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and… pic.twitter.com/AusR1fCkvN— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
Content concerns
Channels accused of spreading misinformation
The banned channels, with a combined subscriber base of 63 million, include those of leading news houses like Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Geo News and Suno News.
Those of individual journalists like Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema and Muneeb Farooq have also been banned.
According to government officials, the channels have been propagating content that is inflammatory and communally sensitive, as well as false and misleading narratives and misinformation about India, its Army, and security agencies.
Access restriction
Accessing banned channels leads to government warning
Along with the Pakistan's media outlets, the YouTube channel of cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was also banned.
When one tries to access these banned YouTube channels now, it says, "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order."