What's the story

Kashmir is witnessing one of its deadliest attacks in two decades: 26 people have died after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam town.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an obscure armed group, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The development has prompted India to suspend a decades-old water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, announce the closure of a key border crossing, withdraw visas for Pakistani nationals, and accuse Islamabad of enabling cross-border terrorism.