Salman, Shah Rukh condemn Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities have been taking to social media to condemn the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.
The attack, which left 27 people, including an Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel, dead, was perpetrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Salman Khan lamented on X in Hindi: "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families."
Twitter Post
Read Salman's post here
Kashmir,heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2025
Celebrity reactions
SRK, Priyanka Chopra, and other stars demanded justice
Shah Rukh Khan too took to X to express sadness and anger over the incident. He wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam."
"In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences."
Priyanka Chopra, too, expressed anger at the act on Instagram: "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible."
Twitter Post
'In times like these, one can only turn to God'
Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand…— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2025
Collective outcry
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar have expressed their sorrow
Other celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, also mourned and called for justice for the families of this tragedy.
The attack took place at Baisaran, a popular meadow near Pahalgam, around 3:00pm on Tuesday.
Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid, a LeT veteran, is suspected to be the mastermind behind the ghastly attack.