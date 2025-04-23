What's the story

Bollywood celebrities have been taking to social media to condemn the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack, which left 27 people, including an Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel, dead, was perpetrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Salman Khan lamented on X in Hindi: "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families."