'Black Mirror' tops Netflix charts with 10.6M views
What's the story
The dystopian series, Black Mirror, has returned to Netflix's most-watched list, topping English TV with a whopping 10.6 million views (in a week).
Famous for its thought-provoking content, the show hit the right spot for viewers when it returned with its seventh season earlier this month.
The series' popularity is even highlighted with the launch of Thronglets, a mobile game inspired by the show.
Chart-toppers
'Ransom Canyon' and 'Adolescence' clinched the subsequent spots
Ransom Canyon, a Western romance series, made a strong debut with 7.2 million views, landing itself in the No. 2 spot on the English TV list.
Notably, Adolescence, a limited series which has been trending for six weeks, added another 6 million views this week to its tally, which now stands at 130 million.
These shows are making some serious impacts on the TV charts.
Film highlights
Meanwhile, 'The Life List' continues to dominate film charts
In the world of movies, The Life List, starring Sofia Carson, has continued to be the most-watched English film for the fourth consecutive week. The movie drew an additional 7.5 million views this week.
The South African rom-com Meet the Khumalos received 5.7 million views and stayed put at No. 2 on the English film list for the second week in a row.
Non-English hits
'iHostage' defeated all non-English films with massive 15.1M views
The thriller iHostage, centered on a gunman storming an Apple Store in Amsterdam, has jumped to the top spot of the non-English film list with a whopping 15.1 million views. It has now become one of the most-watched debuts of the year.
On non-English TV, The Gardener ruled the charts with 12.3 million views as The Glass Dome debuted at No. 2 with 9.2 million views.