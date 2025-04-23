What's the story

The illustrious fashion calendar event 2025 Met Gala, is all set to be held on May 5.

For the fifth consecutive year, Vogue will live stream the event, letting fans witness all the red carpet action as it unfolds.

The live stream will be available on all of Vogue's digital platforms and YouTube. It will be hosted by singer-actor Teyana Taylor, actor-producer La La Anthony, and actor-comedian Ego Nwodim.