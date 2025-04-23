Where to watch Met Gala 2025
The illustrious fashion calendar event 2025 Met Gala, is all set to be held on May 5.
For the fifth consecutive year, Vogue will live stream the event, letting fans witness all the red carpet action as it unfolds.
The live stream will be available on all of Vogue's digital platforms and YouTube. It will be hosted by singer-actor Teyana Taylor, actor-producer La La Anthony, and actor-comedian Ego Nwodim.
Emma Chamberlain returns as Vogue's special correspondent
This year, internet sensation Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent, interviewing some of the biggest stars on the red carpet.
The live stream kicks off at 6:00pm ET on May 5, giving fans a chance to watch the glamorous night. In India, it will be available to stream at 3:30am on May 6.
The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will be examined in a spring exhibition at The Costume Institute.
Met Gala 2025: Dress code and co-chairs
The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala is "tailored for you," meant to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.
This year's co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will be an honorary chair.
The exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 to October 26.