Max Verstappen has won the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen wins his third successive Canadian Grand Prix: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:56 am Jun 10, 202401:56 am

What's the story Max Verstappen has won the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix. The Dutchman finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Mercedes' George Russell finished third. Notably, this was Verstappen's third successive Canadian GP win. He won the race here in 2022 and 2023. Notably, the Dutchman bounced back in style after finishing sixth in the previous race (Monaco GP). Meanwhile, Ferrari had a poor outing in Canada.

Verstappen

60th race win for the Dutchman

With his 50th race win at the 2023 United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in Formula 1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now won his 60th race in F1. Notably, the Dutchman sealed 19 race wins in the 2023 season out of 22 races.

Podiums

Verstappen sealed his 105th career podium finish

By winning the Canadian GP, Verstappen sealed his 105th podium finish. Earlier, he became the sixth driver in F1 history to clock 100-plus podiums. Verstappen, who won the F1 title in 2023 and 2022 respectively, went on to claim 21 podium finishes last season. Notably, in the 2022 season, he managed 17 podium finishes. He has 45 podium finishes since 2022.

Information

Verstappen wins his sixth race this season

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP. He finished first in Saudi Arabia too. The Australian GP saw Verstappen retire. He won the Japanese and Chinese GP respectively. He finished second in Miami before winning the Emilia Romagna GP. He finished sixth in Monaco.

Duo

Key numbers for Norris and Russell

Norris claimed his 18th career podium finish, including five this season from nine races. Norris finished third at the Australian GP and second in China. He won the Miami GP thereafter. He finished second at the Emilia Romagna GP and Canadian GP respectively. Russell finished strongly and kept his team-mate Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri at bay. He claimed his 12th podium finish.

Information

A look at the Constructor and Driver standings

After nine races, Red Bull Racing lead the Constructor Standings with 301 points. Ferrari are second with 252 points. McLaren are third (212 points) and are above Mercedes (124). Among drivers, Verstappen has 194 points and is above Charles Leclerc (138) and Norris (131).

Race

Verstappen seals a wet-dry Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen should be lauded for another solid race. The Dutchman was superb following a restart after a safety-car period with 11 laps to go. McLaren's Norris and Oscar Piastri fought with Mercedes duo Russell and Hamilton for the podium places. Once Piastri dropped back late on, Russell surpassed Hamilton with three laps to go on a wet-dry day. Russell will rue his errors.

Information

Sainz and Leclerc forced to retire

There were two Safety Car periods and the second one had Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon colliding. Sainz's race was over before Leclerc joined the Spaniard. Persistent power unit issues forced Leclerc into retirement. Ferrari failed to collect a single point.