9 dead, F1 Emilia-Romagna GP canceled as floods ravage Italy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 18, 2023, 11:05 am 3 min read

More than 9 people have died in northern Italy floods

At least nine people reportedly died, while thousands were evacuated from their homes after torrential rain battered the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, triggering landslides and floods, officials revealed on Wednesday. The Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix in northern Italy's Imola, which was scheduled for the weekend, has also been called off due to the disruptions caused by the persistent heavy rain.

President of Emilia-Romagna provides update on flood situation

Speaking about the substantial downpour, the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, stated that the area was facing "catastrophic events" that might have never been seen before. "We are facing catastrophic events that have probably not been seen before. Extraordinary amounts of rain have fallen on land no longer capable of absorbing them," the news agency Reuters quoted Bonaccini as saying.

Visuals from Emilia-Romagna region

36 hours of heavy rainfall cripples northern Italy

Separately, Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci revealed that some parts had received half their average annual rainfall in the past 36 hours alone, causing rivers to burst their banks and flooding thousands of acres of farmland. Furthermore, the coastal city of Ravenna, famous for its Christian heritage sites, was also severely affected.

Bridge collapse, roads and rail services suspended

As per the authorities, flooding had hit 37 towns and communities, and as many as 120 landslides had been registered. A representative of the local interior ministry revealed that almost 14,000 people would need to be moved from the area as quickly as possible. While one bridge near the city of Bologna reportedly collapsed, many rail services were suspended, and floodwaters undermined some roads.

Streets flooded amid heavy rains

F1 Emilia-Romagna GP canceled amid floods

In an official release, the F1 said on Wednesday, "Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola."

F1 drivers back decision to call off Emilia-Romagna race

The cancellation of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna race was welcomed by numerous F1 drivers as well. One of them was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who stated, "Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now." "Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground," he wrote on Instagram.

Hamilton's Instagram post