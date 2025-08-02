BSNL's ₹1 plan offers unlimited calling, data for 30 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan for just Re. 1. The offer, dubbed the 'Freedom Offer,' is a limited-time promotional scheme launched to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. It provides new users with a 30-day pack that comes with 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and free SMSes. The Freedom Offer is valid from August 1 to August 31.

Additional benefits Free 4G SIM card Along with the data and calling benefits, BSNL is also offering a free 4G SIM card with this pack. This means new customers won't have to pay anything extra to avail this offer. All they have to do is visit any BSNL retailer or Common Services Centre (CSC) and get their SIM activated on the plan.

Usage policy What does the 'Freedom Offer' include? The 'Freedom Offer' gives 2GB of high-speed 4G data every day for 30 days. However, once you hit that daily limit, your speeds will be reduced to 40kbps under BSNL's fair usage policy. The plan also provides unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMSes per day, making it a comprehensive starter pack for anyone switching to BSNL.

User restrictions Who can avail of this offer? The 'Freedom Offer' is not available for everyone. It is only applicable to new BSNL users, which means existing subscribers can't avail of this deal. There's also no clarity on whether users applying through BSNL's doorstep SIM delivery service will be eligible for this plan. To be on the safe side, it's best to visit a BSNL store or CSC in person.