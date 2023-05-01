Technology

How TRAI's new rule will relieve you from spam calls

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 01, 2023, 04:21 pm 3 min read

The new TRAI regulations mandates that all telecom companies must use AI spam filters for calls and messaging services

Nothing is probably more annoying than receiving spam calls and messages, especially if you are in the middle of an important task. Starting today, you will be relieved from spam communications, thanks to the new rule imposed by the Telecom Regulator Authority Of India (TRAI). The new regulation mandates that all telecom companies must use AI spam filters for calls and messaging services.

Why does this story matter?

Spam calls and messages are extremely bothersome and most of us usually ignore them.

However, customers who are unaware fall prey to serious scams and end up getting cheated out of their money.

The new regulations brought in by the TRAI are a welcome move that could soon put an end to fraud and harassment.

The new regulations will be effective starting today

Telcos including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL are required to use artificial intelligence-based spam filters for calls and messages. The main goal is that the filters should be able to identify and block unauthorized promotional messages and calls, providing relief to users and bringing down cases of scams. The new AI-based spam filter will be implemented starting today.

Telcos are asked to bring in a caller ID feature

The telcos are also asked to stop making promotional calls from 10-digit mobile numbers, which are frequently used by fraudsters and spammers. TRAI has directed telecom operators to bring in a caller ID option which will display the name and the contact number of the callers. This is intended to help users better identify the incoming caller.

Airtel and Jio have agreed to implement spam filters

In response to the new TRAI regulations, Airtel and Reliance Jio have agreed to implement AI-based spam filters. Airtel has officially confirmed that it will introduce spam filters and Jio is expected to bring in the necessary changes in the coming months. However, both telcos are reluctant about the caller ID function or the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) due to privacy concerns.

Here's how you can permanently block spam calls

The TRAI also has a dedicated service called the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR) via which you can permanently block spam calls. You can sign up for the DND service and choose which type of telemarketing calls you do not wish to receive.

Follow these instructions to block spam calls using DND service.

Head to the messages app on your smartphone, type "START" and send it to 1909. You will receive a list of categories, including banking, education, and health, along with the corresponding codes. Select the type of promotional calls you want to block and reply to the message with the specified code. You will receive a confirmation message from your service provider.