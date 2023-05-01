Technology

Meet JioDive, an affordable headset for watching IPL in VR

May 01, 2023

Your smartphone screen should have a 4.7-inch or bigger display to be used with JioDive

Reliance Jio has introduced its first-ever VR headset, dubbed JioDive, in India. The brand has announced the price and features of the device amid the ongoing IPL 2023, offering a 360-degree view of matches via JioCinema. The wearable bears a budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via the brand's official website.

Why does this story matter?

JioCinema recently won the streaming rights of IPL till 2027. Following the deal, the platform has introduced several new features to enhance the live viewing experience.

Alongside the 4K mode, the platform integrated bird's eye view, stump cam view, and cable cam view, allowing individuals to watch matches from different angles.

The new VR headset will only enhance this match viewing experience.

The VR headset has a click button and adjustment wheels

The JioDive VR headset has a boxy design and it comes in a sole black color option. It has a dedicated button, which allows easy navigation and interaction in VR. The wearable is equipped with adjustment wheels for fine-tuning the lenses and adjusting the focus. It also has a central wheel that eliminates the double image, promoting a better viewing experience.

How to use it?

To watch IPL matches on the JioDive VR headset, you need to pair it with your Android or iOS device. Individuals are also required to install the JioImmerse app, which is available on both Play Store and App Store. The headset works best with smartphones having over 6.7-inch screen size. However, a device should have at least 4.7-inch display to be compatible with JioDive.

JioDive will simulate the experience of a 100-inch virtual screen

In order to get the JioDive VR headset paired, your smartphone should be running at least Android 9 or iOS 15. Post pairing, the headset will make use of your device's gyroscope and accelerometer to provide an immersive viewing. It will let individuals view matches from different angles and simulate the experience of watching on a 100-inch virtual screen.

You can also watch other VR content

JioDive VR headset will function via the JioImmerse app, which is currently available in beta, and is accessible only to users with Jio 4G, Jio 5G, or Jio Fiber connections. Jio recommends users pair their wired/wired earphones with their smartphone before connecting it to the headset. The company is also allowing users to view content other than IPL matches on JioCinema app using JioDive.

JioDive is now available for purchase

JioDive VR headset will let viewers enjoy a stadium-like experience while relaxing on their couch. Jio has made the headset available for purchase in India via the brand's e-store for Rs. 1,299. Buyers can avail some offers to earn cashback as well.