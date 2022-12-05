Technology

Apple's AR/VR headset shipments to start in second-half of 2023

Apple's AR/VR headset shipments to start in second-half of 2023

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 05, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Apple might receive the headset components in Q1 or Q2 of 2023, says Kuo (Concept image) (Photo credit: Antonio De Rosa)

Apple's AR/VR headset, rumored to be called the Reality One or Reality Pro, may not begin shipping until the second half of 2023, claims analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, software issues are the reason for pushing back the release date. The analyst also asserts that the headset's rumored January 2023 unveiling, may also be delayed if the actual release date is pushed back.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's mixed reality headset was anticipated to be unveiled in January 2023 and released in Q2. However, the plans have been delayed.

The company is still ironing out software-related issues. It has reportedly changed the device's OS name from rOS to xrOS.

Apple is known for introducing well-made and finished products in the market rather than half-baked ones.

Take a look at the analyst's tweet

(6/8)

My latest survey indicates that the mass shipment schedule of Apple's MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

Less than 500,000 AR/VR headsets will be shipped in 2023

Earlier, Kuo claimed that his analysis of Apple's supply chain suggests that the company will ship 800,000-1,200,000 AR/VR headsets in 2023. But now, he believes that there might be some delay in mass shipments of the product. Furthermore, the total number of shipments in the year 2023 will reduce to less than 500,000 units.

Shipment shortage of 38% to 58% is expected

When we compare Kuo's previous forecast with his latest prediction, there can be a 38% to 58% decrease in the number of AR/VR headset units to be shipped. The mixed reality headset will be a niche product and is rumored to cost around $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.45 lakh) for the top model. Hence, Apple might be short $2.2 billion in revenue.

Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset may house the M2 SoC

Apple's AR/VR headset, rumored to be named Reality One or Reality Pro, may be powered by the Apple M2 SoC. The device is expected to get up to 15 cameras. It may feature spatial audio or 3D audio, and come with support for head tracking. The mixed reality headset will likely come with limited apps and games at the time of launch.