How watchOS 10 will revamp your Apple Watch experience

Apple's watchOS 10 update may change some crown-related functions

Apple is all set to announce watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023. According to Bloomberg, the update will introduce a major design overhaul, concentrating primarily on widgets and essential modifications to enhance functionality of your Apple Watch. In addition to widgets, the new firmware will also provide an improved UI. It is said to be one of the biggest software updates since the original version.

Why does this story matter?

Apple introduced watchOS on the first-generation Watch in 2015, with a focus on watch faces, widgets, apps on the home screen, and frequently used contacts.

Later, the brand changed its approach, shifting focus from widgets and frequently used contacts to emphasizing notifications and multitasking functions.

Now, it is again planning to make widgets a key component of the watch interface.

The watchOS 10 update will bring new widget system

The watchOS 10 will introduce a new widget system on the Apple Watch. It will combine the old watchOS Glances system (a widgets interface) and the kind of widgets iOS 14 brought to iPhones. Instead of having users launch an app, the idea is to let them scroll through a range of widgets, meant for stock tickers, activity tracking, calendar appointments, weather, and more.

It will also add a new interface

The watchOS 10 will also add a new interface to Apple's smartwatches, akin to the Siri watch face that was introduced in watchOS 4. The new interface is also comparable to widget stacks, where users can stack numerous widgets and scroll through them.

The Digital Crown will now open the widgets interface

Apple is planning to alter some functions of the watch button too, signaling Apple's readiness to admit that the app format of iPhones isn't best for smartwatches. Currently, the home screen is accessible by pressing the Digital Crown. With watchOS 10, Apple is bringing a change. The new update will now allow you to access the widgets interface instead of home screen.

The watchOS 10 update will be announced at WWDC 2023

The watchOS 10 update is probably going to be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch. It will be announced on June 5, alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and the mixed-reality headset.