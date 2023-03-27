Technology

Apple's MR headset may debut in June with $3,000 price-tag

Apple's MR headset may debut in June with $3,000 price-tag

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 27, 2023, 07:13 pm 3 min read

Apple's mixed reality headset will have support for hand and eye tracking (Photo credit: Apple Insider)

Apple may unveil its long-rumored mixed reality headset at the keynote event of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, in June. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has already showcased the MR device to its top 100 executives last week at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. It will reportedly debut with a price tag of around $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.47 lakh).

Why does this story matter?

Since 2018, the Technology Development Group—Apple's team behind the mixed reality initiative—has discreetly demonstrated the headset to the highest-ranking executives.

However, the most recent preview is said to be the final step before the headset's official debut, which is tipped to happen in June.

The mixed reality team took the opportunity to rally decision-makers around what could be the company's next major launch.

A ski goggle-like design is expected

Apple's mixed reality headset will sport a design similar to ski goggles. It'll have a carbon fiber frame and an external, waist-mounted, hot-swappable battery pack. The device will reportedly have dual 4K displays, a rotatory dial, side-mounted speakers, and a headband. Due to its design, it might not be appropriate for glass wearers. Therefore, Apple may offer custom prescription lenses for the displays.

The headset will get hand-eye tracking capability

The MR headset may get the ability to track hand and head movement. This functionality will let the users control the on-screen items with pinch and zoom movements. In addition, the rotatory dial (or Reality Dial) on the device will allow the wearers to zoom in/out of video surroundings in real time. The headset will initially come with limited media content.

A dedicated co-processor might be onboard

The headset is said to get a tweaked version of the Apple M2 chipset, mated with a dedicated 'Reality' co-processor. Apple has reportedly created its own underlying engine to support VR games on the device. It will boot the xrOS operating system with an iPhone/iPad-like interface. The device will have support for Siri voice assistance and offer an ultra-low latency connection for Apple products.

Apple's MR headset will be suitable for creative professionals

The MR headset will be appropriate for videoconferencing and participating in virtual world events. It will serve as a tool for artists, designers, and engineers. The device will function as a high-resolution TV with custom-made video content from filmmakers.

Apple has set an ambitious sales target

In the first year, Apple aims to sell one million headsets. However, according to Counterpoint Research, the brand is expected to retail fewer than 5,00,000 headsets. The MR device may be introduced at the WWDC 2023, which usually takes place in June. However, the shipments of the headset may begin later this year for $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2,47 lakh).