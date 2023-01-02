Technology

Upcoming Apple iPhones might support reverse wireless charging

Upcoming Apple iPhones might support reverse wireless charging

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 02, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Apple's iPhone 12 series supports MagSafe charging

Apple might finally add reverse wireless charging support to its future iPhones. According to Patently Apple, the Cupertino-based tech company has filed for a patent related to a "new wireless charging system using bimodal magnetic alignment components for the alignment of devices." This means, in the future, the back of an iPhone could be used to charge gadgets such as AirPods and Apple Watch,

Why does this story matter?

Apple offered MagSafe charging for the first time on its iPhone 12 series but it supports only one-way charging. The current wireless charging facility at the back of an iPhone is limited to a large-sized coil that cannot charge smaller devices like an Apple Watch.

Given Android OEMs are already offering reverse wireless charging, it is time that Apple did too.

What is meant by reverse wireless charging?

Reverse wireless charging, as the name indicates, transforms your smartphone into a wireless power bank. However, it might take longer for it to charge large-capacity devices and is less powerful than wired charging. This technology would most likely come in handy when your gadgets are running low on battery and you do not have a charger at your disposal.

Apple is developing a bimodal wireless charging arrangement

"A device incorporating a bimodal alignment component can be interchangeably attached to other devices via either a primary annular alignment component or a secondary annular alignment component," explains the official patent. The idea is that the accessory, like an Apple AirPods case, should get wirelessly charged using the built-in battery of the iPhone without needing a precise alignment.

When will this feature be implemented?

Major smartphone manufacturers already offer reverse wireless charging support. The recently filed patent makes it evident that Apple is considering the same. This technology might be implemented in the upcoming iPhone 15 series which is rumored to come with larger batteries than the existing ones.