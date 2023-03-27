Technology

India's first quantum computing-based telecom network is now operational

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 27, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational in Delhi, between Sanchar Bhawan and the National Informatics Centre office located in CGO Complex. The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced prize money worth Rs. 10 lakhs for ethical hackers who can break the encryption of the system. Here are some important details about the new network.

What is a quantum communication network?

A quantum network works by transmitting a secure key (quantum bits or qubits) between endpoints over a fiber optic connection. In comparison to standard encryption, a quantum network is considered unhackable. Quantum communication makes use of quantum states of particles like photons to create a string of zeros and ones. Any hacking that occurs between the endpoints will have to change this string.

The government has also announced a bounty program

"We are also launching a hackathon, a challenge round, for anybody who breaks this system and system developed by C-DoT, we will be giving Rs. 10 lakh per break," said Vaishnaw, while speaking at the first international quantum enclave in the national capital. The minister also inaugurated quantum computing firms and invited them to run projects for communications networks and Indian Railways.

The world's first quantum communication network was launched by China

China was the first to establish the world's first quantum communication network. The network involved the combination of over 700 optical fibers on the ground with two ground-to-satellite links, covering a distance of 4,600 kilometers for users across the country.

India has also acquired 100 patents for 6G technology

Last week, Vaishnaw revealed that India has acquired 100 patents for the 6G technology. The minister said that the rollout of the 5G network has far exceeded the expectations of the government. The initial target was to cover 200 cities by March 31 this year but 5G services have already been launched in over 500 cities thanks to Airtel and Jio's aggressive rollout.

The 6G testbed is being developed with several IITs

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the Bharat 6G Vision document and launched the 6G testbed, which would allow the developers to test the network before launching it for public use. The testbed is being developed by a consortium of IITs, including IIT Guwahati and IIT Madras. India's 6G vision has been segregated into two phases. The first phase is scheduled for 2023-2025.