Bharat 6G Vision: How soon India will get 6G

PM Modi launched 6G testbed

India's high-speed internet revolution is ready to enter the next phase. Five months after introducing 5G, India has announced its 6G vision. During the inauguration of the new International Telecommunications Union (ITU) area office in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision document and launched the 6G testbed. That brings us to the question, when will India get 6G?

Why does this story matter?

India launched 5G in October 2022. Since then, Indian telcos have been busy rolling out the technology nationwide.

The impressive pace at which 5G is being rolled out has surprised many. The government expects 5G to be a massive boost for India's economic aspirations.

The fact that India is thinking about 6G already indicates the confidence the country is carrying now.

India's 6G development will happen in two phases

India's 6G vision is divided into two phases. In the first phase, from 2023-2025, emphasis will be given to exploratory ideas, risky pathways, and proof-of-concept tests. In the second phase, ideas and concepts that show promise and potential for acceptance globally will be supported for them to reach completion and establish their use cases and benefits.

The 6G testbed will provide an R&D platform

The new 6G testbed will provide a research and development platform for start-ups, researchers, and the industry. The testbed is being developed by a consortium of IITs. The testbed is seen as a significant step toward realizing India's 6G vision.

6G will be faster, more reliable, and secure than 5G

You might be wondering why India is talking about 6G within five months of launching 5G. Well, the answer is obvious - 6G is better than 5G. How better are we talking about here? 6G networks will be faster, more reliable, and more secure than 5G. Based on current projections, 6G is expected to hit a maximum speed of one terabit per second.

What is 6G's potential?

The potential of 6G does not end there. The technology will be crucial in our future quests involving AI/ML, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, and mobile edge computing, among others. 6G is expected to be a convergence platform for satellite communication and terrestrial networks. Leveraging satellites has the potential to magnify 6G's influence on our physical and digital world.

The 6G race is already on

Considering 6G's future applications, the race to develop the technology is already on. Countries like China﻿, the US, South Korea and Japan are spending billions on getting a headstart in the race. India does not want to be left behind. Although it is late to join the pack, the country's 5G deployment shows how effective it can be even with a late start.