Vi's single-subscriber postpaid plans in India: Check price and benefits

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 11, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Vi's postpaid plans offer unlimited night data between 12 am-6 am (Photo credit: Vi)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently offers five single-subscriber postpaid plans in India. They provide users with a range of benefits such as high-speed data and voice calls, free local and national SMS, data rollover, OTT perks, and more. If you are a Vi prepaid user, planning to switch to the telco's postpaid connectivity, here are all the benefits that you'll get per plan.

The base plan costs Rs. 401

Vi's postpaid plan for Rs. 401 provides 50GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS, a 12-month SonyLiv (or SunNXT Premium) subscription, 200GB of monthly data rollover, and free data usage between 12-6 am. On the Vi Movies and TV app, you get VIP access and ZEE5 Premium content. Additionally, the pack offers 1,000+ games and 6-month ad-free Hungama music (unlimited downloads) on Vi app.

The postpaid pack for Rs. 501 provides 90GB data

The plan costing Rs. 501 offers 90GB of data, voice calls, 3,000 SMS, 200GB data rollover, and unlimited night binge between 12-6 am. OTT perks include six months of Prime Video and a yearly Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users get ZEE5 Premium content and VIP access on the Vi Movies/TV app. On the Vi app, you can avail 1,000+ games and 6-month ad-free Hungama music.

The plan for Rs. 701 provides unlimited internet data

Vi's plan for Rs. 701 offers unlimited internet data/calls, 3,000 SMS per month, six months of Prime Video, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription. VIP access and ZEE5 Premium content are free on Vi Movies/TV app. On the Vi app, customers get access to 6-month ad-free Hungama music with unlimited downloads and 1,000+ games. Unlimited data between 12-6 am is cherry on top.

The Rs. 1,101 pack provides access to three OTT apps

The Rs. 1,101 plan offers six-month Prime Video access, yearly mobile/TV access to Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLiv, and a 6-10% discount on MakeMyTrip bookings. Up to four international/domestic airport lounge access, a seven-day international roaming pack (worth Rs. 2,999), unlimited calls/data, and 3,000 SMS are offered. Additionally, you get 1,000+ games, VIP access to Vi Movies/TV app, ad-free Hungama music, and ZEE5 Premium membership.

How to avail Vi's postpaid connection?

You can get a Vi postpaid connection in a few easy steps. Select your plan on the official page, enter your contact details, opt for a new/existing number, fill in your address, and enter the OTP. You will receive the postpaid SIM at your doorstep.