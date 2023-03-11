Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 11, 2023, 12:01 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin has gone up by 2.75% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,575.92. Compared to last week, it is 7.88% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.41% from yesterday and is trading at $1,470.62. From the previous week, it is down 6.16%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $397.58 billion and $179.99 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $279.67, which is 2.02% more than yesterday and 3.48% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 0.39% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.09% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.05%) and $0.066 (up 0.92%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 15.35% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.200 (down 1.73%), $5.8000 (up 3.57%), $0.000011 (up 3.18%), and $1.06 (up 4.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 15.35% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.45%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.21% whereas Polygon has lost 8.67%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Quant, Bone ShibaSwap, KuCoin Token, Osmosis, and Solana. They are trading at $121.76 (up 10.89%), $1.70 (up 10.71%), $8.80 (up 9.94%), $0.88 (up 7.47%), and $18.28 (up 6.54%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.47%), $0.99 (down 5.68%), and $0.99 (down 0.14%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.72%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Dash, Maker, USD Coin, and Conflux. They are trading at $7.51 (down 11.12%), $49.32 (down 6.36%), $720.07 (down 6.11%), $0.99 (down 6%), and $0.11 (down 5.49%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

When it comes to traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (down 4.65%), $14.73 (up 1.46%), $5.68 (up 0.53%), $6.23 (up 0.73%), and $20,712.82 (up 3.43%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Tezos, and Flow. They are currently trading at $4.03 (up 0.13%), $4.92 (up 2.38%), $0.55 (up 3.34%), $1.01 (up 1.22%), and $0.88 (down 0.60%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $940.41 billion, a 0.4% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.29 billion, which marks a 32.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $854.2 billion.