H3N2 cases rise in India, experts say virus not life-threatening

Experts said that H3N2 virus is not lethal as only 7% of patients needed ICU care

Amid a steep rise in infections linked to Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 in India, experts said the outbreak was normal, and the virus was not life-threatening even as six people have died in the country. Meanwhile, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said a majority of patients showed only fever and cough symptoms, while only 7% needed intensive care unit (ICU) care.

Why does this story matter?

Many states in India have reported a significant number of influenza patients with a persistent cough and prolonged illness in the last two to three months, alarming the healthcare authorities and professionals.

Moreover, the latest rise in influenza cases has also sparked public concern more than two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing.

H3N2 virus is not usually fatal: Dr. Dhiren Gupta

Dr. Dhiren Gupta of the Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said the H3N2 virus is not generally fatal. However, the sudden breakout of the H3N2 virus resulted in an increase in the number of illnesses in children since the COVID-19-induced lockdowns did not expose them to influenza in two years, he told ANI. Seasonal influenza affects children and individuals with co-morbidities the most, he added.

In co-morbid individuals chances of death high: Dr. Gupta

"The H3N2 is antigenic drift and a mild mutation but is not life-threatening. Whichever virus it is, if there's comorbidity, then the chances of death are high. The vaccine against H3N2 has less efficacy, and our vaccination is low this year," Dr. Gupta stated.

10% of patients required oxygen, 7% needed ICU care: ICMR

According to the ICMR, H3N2 is currently the predominant subtype that has been causing higher hospitalizations. It said a greater proportion of patients had simple fever (92%) and cough (86%) symptoms, 27% had breathlessness, 16% complained of wheezing, 16% suffered from pneumonia, and 6% had seizures. Approximately 10% of patients required oxygen, while 7% required ICU care, the ICMR stated.

Must not panic: Dr. Tarun Sahani of Apollo Hospitals

Leading pulmonologist Anurag Agrawal said a major COVID-19-like wave due to H3N2 was unlikely. Senior Consultant for Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Tarun Sahani, told PTI that hospital admission has not been very common and only 5% of patients have been documented to be hospitalized. People should not panic, Dr. Sahani said, but should take precautions like those followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 lockdown, masks helped control exposure to influenza virus: Virologist

COVID-19 lockdowns and frequent usage of masks for lengthy periods of time, according to virologist Upasana Ray, helped restrict the propagation of more virulent strains of the virus. She said that these measures also prevented people's exposure to common seasonal respiratory infections. "If most of the infected people recover albeit slowly, it should be fine," she added.

Over 3,000 lab-confirmed influenza cases recorded; decline expected soon

Up to Thursday (March 9), the country registered a total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of different influenza subtypes, including H3N2. According to India Today, six people also died in three states: Punjab, Karnataka, and Haryana. H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that generally spreads in pigs but can infect people, too. Meanwhile, experts earlier predicted H3N2 cases are likey to decline after March.