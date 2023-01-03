Lifestyle

Baba Vanga's 2023 predictions are scary and gloomy

Many of her predictions are cryptic and cannot be verified

Baba Vanga, the famous blind Bulgarian mystic, had previously made several gloomy predictions in her lifetime. Although she passed away in 1996, many of her claims surprisingly turned out to be true after her death. While the world is busy celebrating the new year, her predictions for the year 2023 may come back to haunt mankind. Here are five of her predictions for 2023.

Who is Baba Vanga and why do her predictions matter?

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, commonly known as Baba Vanga, had been blind since early childhood. She claimed that she was given an extremely rare gift from God to foresee the future. Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the death of Princess Diana, and the Chornobyl disaster, all ended up being true. Strangely, she even rightly predicted the 9/11 terror attack and Brexit!

Bioweapons

Baba Vanga had a vision that a country would be engaged in conducting bioweapon tests. Biological weapons spread disease-causing organisms to harm or kill humans. This disturbing prediction is highly relevant to current geopolitical issues owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. There have also been serious debates about whether COVID-19 is merely a virus with natural origin or was developed artificially.

Alien invasion

The blind mystic had prophesized an alien invasion in 2023. As per the foreteller, the world could find itself "covered in darkness." She claimed that millions would die if aliens visit our planet this year. In another prediction, the psychic claimed that the earth's orbit could "change." If this were to happen, the climate on earth could change massively.

Nuclear explosion

The clairvoyant's prediction also includes a huge explosion at a nuclear plant leading to the formation of toxic clouds. This gains context as national leaders draws attention to Russia controlling Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. In 2022, the world already came very close to a nuclear explosion amid escalated tensions between the West and Russia over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Customizable humans in laboratories

Baba Vanga also predicted that we may witness humans being produced in laboratories in 2023. While lab-born babies are nothing new, her prediction includes that new inventions would enable parents to pick the characteristics for their yet-to-be-produced, unborn child. Last month in December, science enthusiast and director Hashem Al-Ghaili envisioned the world's first artificial womb facility. He has named it EctoLife.

Solar Tsunami

Baba Vanga foresaw a solar tsunami taking place this year where the earth's magnetic shield could be fatally destroyed. This could cause blackouts and communication failures. Previously, the most intense geomagnetic storm ever recorded in history occurred in the year 1859. Dubbed the Carrington Event, it caused electric shocks and fires across the world and affected the global communication network.