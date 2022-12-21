India

Follow COVID-19 rules or suspend Yatra: Health Minister to Rahul

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 21, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

The Union Health Ministry also asked the states to ramp up genome sequencing of of positive cases to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network

In a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked him to ensure that COVID-19 rules are followed in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, or else he should suspend the march in "national interest". The Congress hit back by bringing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent election campaign in Gujarat and said the BJP was scared of the march.

Why does this story matter?

Billed to be the longest political march organized by any party in India's history, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a novel political move by the Congress, a party struggling to find its footing in recent years.

Marred by controversy over many senior leaders quitting the party in the last few months, the grand old party's 3,570-km yatra is expected to give it a much-needed boost.

Rajasthan BJP MPs wrote to Mandaviya over COVID-19 cases rise

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP was scared by seeing the massive response to the march and that Rahul Gandhi was all over social media. Mandaviya's letter said that three Rajasthan BJP MPs wrote to him expressing concern over the recent global rise of COVID-19 cases. The Health Ministry asked states to boost genome sequencing of positive cases to track COVID-19 variants.