5 toxic personalities you need to steer clear of

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 22, 2022

Toxic people create unnecessary complexity and stress in your life

There's an old saying - "You are the average of the five people you spend time with." The people we let in our lives have a critical impact on our mental, emotional and physical well-being. While some people leave a positive mark, others drag us down. It is important to steer clear of the latter. Here are five toxic personalities you must stay away from.

The unfortunates

Pain cannot be avoided, but it is a choice to keep suffering. The unfortunate don't perceive hard times as opportunities to learn and grow from, instead, they see them as an excuse to avoid taking responsibility. You would initially sympathize with their painful stories but over time you will realize they are sucking the life out of you.

The gossip-monger

If a person can talk behind someone's back to you, they can definitely do the same to you too. Gossipers become friends by confiding in you but you don't know what rumors they may be spreading behind your back. They don't give two hoots about what information they are spreading and whether it is verified or not. Stay away from such toxicity.

The manipulator

These are the ones who behave all hunky-dory with you but are always hatching a conspiracy against you behind your back. They carefully observe you and hence know your flaws and insecurities and use them against you to get what they want from you. Everything they say or do is a means to get what they want. Beware of such supposed friends.

The pessimist

Pessimists suck the joy out of your life by projecting their negativity onto you. They are the ones who support the half-glass-empty viewpoints. They possess the power to turn every good occasion into a depressing one. You would already be depressed by the time you realize you have been engaging with such a person who always has a negative outlook on everything.

The self-centered

We are all selfish on some level and we often prioritize our needs whenever necessary. A little bit of selfishness is excusable. However, those people who are always self-centered and selfish are the ones you need to steer clear of. Everything they do has an ulterior motive and you'll be merely a tool for them to build their self-esteem.