The many benefits of taking micro-breaks at work

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 22, 2022

Micro-breaks the monotony of performing repetitive work

A micro-break is a short and voluntary break you take at your workplace. It involves doing a quick stretch, moving around, or looking outside at the greenery, etc. and it usually lasts for 30 seconds to five minutes. Micro-breaks break the monotony at work and bring movement to the body. Several benefits can be accredited to micro-breaks, here are a few.

Improves concentration

Without any breaks or rest, our ability to concentrate drops drastically. Surprisingly, instead of distracting you from your work, these little breaks actually have the opposite effect of enhancing your focus and productivity. Brief mental breaks prevent the brain from becoming numb to working on the same task for a long time. Micro-breaks help re-engage your brain to the same task more efficiently.

Reduces stress

Stress reduces your productivity. It disengages the mind from work and makes it more prone to make mistakes. Moreover, stress can directly or indirectly affect our work morale, motivation, and performance. The next time you feel stressed, just take a 30-second break to look out of the window or practice deep breathing, and see for yourself the difference it makes.

Increases happiness

Happiness boosts productivity. It's no mystery that employees looking forward to the weekend, have higher productivity levels on Friday afternoons. And so, they are suddenly able to finish their work faster than the rest of the week. Research shows that taking micro-breaks lowers negative moods and emotions at the end of the work day and the employee leaves their offices in a good mood.

Helps shield against Musculoskeletal Disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders are an umbrella term for injuries to the muscles, nerves, or joints of your body. These mostly happen due to poor body posture, since our muscles suffer greatly due to the lack of movement. Prolonged sitting, standing, or assuming awkward positions while working for long hours increases the risk of these disorders. Taking micro-breaks can reduce your chances of developing Musculoskeletal disorders.

Reduces your chance of premature death

The negative effects of sitting for long hours at work might not manifest immediately, but over a period of time, it reduces your overall health and thereby your lifespan. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to a drop in metabolic rate among several other negative health effects. The good news is, a micro-break that involves moving can work as an antidote to a sedentary lifestyle.