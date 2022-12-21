Lifestyle

5 easy ways to fix your sedentary lifestyle

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 21, 2022

Break free from a sedentary lifestyle with these five tips

Modern advances have added much comfort to our lives, but they have also encouraged many of us to lead a sedentary lifestyle. Not moving enough has been linked to major health risks such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes among others. Fixing a sedentary lifestyle takes conscious effort. Here are five tips to add more physical activity to your routine and combat sedentary behavior.

Don't skip your chores

Don't skip doing your daily chores. Sweeping the floor, organizing your wardrobe, cleaning the bathroom, and doing other daily chores keep you fit. Plus, you get the benefit of living in a neat and clean house. So instead of treating these chores as a nuisance to put off, try to view them as an opportunity to move and stay physically active.

Stand whenever you can

A lot of activities that we do while sitting can be done standing upright too. Standing is the bare minimum physical exercise you could engage in. It strengthens your muscles and burns some calories. So, look for opportunities to swap sitting with standing whenever possible. If you work on your computer sitting all day, consider switching to a standing desk.

Get walking

While standing up is good, moving your feet is better. Walking has several health benefits associated with it such as an improved immune system, reduced risk of heart disease, and lower blood pressure and stress levels. Try taking a brisk walk after your lunch or just pacing around the house while on a phone call.

Choose the stairs

Do a favor on your body by choosing stairs over elevators. Escalators and elevators might be convenient but climb stairs at every opportunity. It can get your heart pumping and improve your muscle, bone, joint, and lung health. Climbing stairs is an easy and affordable way to be more active. Even a few minutes of stair climbing can boost your overall fitness level.

Find active hobbies

Engaging in extra-curricular activities adds more movement to your body. Combining physical activity with something you enjoy doing can make exercise much more enjoyable and keep you motivated always. If you love listening to podcasts, listen while you walk around your house. You can also dance in your room, go out cycling, do some stretching, indulge in swimming, or play your favorite sports.