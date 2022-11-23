Lifestyle

From Aries to Virgo, here are the best zodiac pairs!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 23, 2022, 09:26 am 3 min read

Check out which zodiac sign you pair with the best

If you are either Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, or Virgo, this one is for you! It's known that our frequency and vibe don't match with everyone we meet. And believe us, zodiac signs may have an important role to play here. So to understand this, we got in touch with Tarot reader Akashata Khanolkar, who revealed the best zodiac pairings.

Aries

"Aries shares a wonderful chemistry with fellow fire signs of Leo and Sagittarius as they all have a crazy presence of energy," says Khanolkar. "They all are very bright and sunny," she states. Adding further, the tarot card reader also shares that even Geminis make an exciting combination with Aries as they are fun-loving, interactive, and love to move around.

Taurus

"Taurus loves a partner who is stable, collected, practical, and nurturing. They are very old-school romantic heads, which is why a Capricorn or a Virgo will work with them," says Khanolkar. "The water of sign of Cancer does really well with Taurus as they both are nurturing, family-oriented, finance-oriented, and love stability," adds the tarot card reader.

Gemini

"Geminis usually work well with most of the signs as they are flexible, communicative, and fun-loving," shares Khanolkar. However, she adds that Geminis work pretty well with Libra and Aquarius because they love each other's intellectual compatibility. "They also talk endlessly, make good conversations, and travel freely. They share good chemistry with Saggitarius as they may indulge in a very exciting banter," she concludes.

Cancer

Khanolkar describes Cancerians as "emotional, largely family-oriented, but highly ambitious" folks. "They work well with practical signs like Taurus or Capricorn as they help balance Cancer's emotional nature," she shares. "Fellow water signs of Pisces and Scorpio are also a good match as they understand Cancer, quench their thirst for reassurance, and maintain a long-term bond," she says.

Leo

"Leos love a partner whom they can show to the world," says Khanolkar. With that in mind, the tarot card reader also shares that they long for someone who can match their energy since they are the king or queen of the jungle. "Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius can match up to the expectations of Leo and offer them devotion," mentions Khanolkar.

Virgo

"Virgo is a no-nonsense sign, takes a lot of time to trust a partner, and appears quite grounded," shares Khanolkar. "Hence, they work really well with Capricorn and Taurus as they have pretty much the same wavelength of practicality and a critical nature," she adds. Revealing other compatible zodiac signs, the tarot reader mentions Scorpio as they are equally mysterious and sarcastic as Virgo.