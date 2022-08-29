Lifestyle

Want to decorate your kids' bedroom? Here are some ideas

Aug 29, 2022

These fun room decor ideas will make your kids spend more time in their bedrooms.

There's no denying the fact that the space where your kids play, learn, and grow should be fun and functional. While, yes, people often stick to only a particular set of designs, bringing a fresh and youthful energy to the decor can change the entire vibe and make them feel positive. So on that note, here are five kids' bedroom decor ideas.

Color theme Choose a peppy color theme

Kids love bright and peppy colors, so choosing a nice bold color theme can add an upbeat and youthful vibe to their room. To balance these bold colors, you can go for bright whites and yellows to add a touch of soothing neutrals. You can also create a soft neutral base like taupes and grays mixed with lavender or celery green.

Bed and rug Add the perfect cozy bed and a snug rug

Kids love to cuddle, so make sure the bed, blanket, and pillows in their room are comfortable, cozy, and soft. You can choose a sturdy bed with a wood or metal frame that comes with a cozy mattress. Add soft blankets and pillows along with their favorite large-stuffed animal toys. Place a snug rug by the bed to add more warmth to the room.

Creative touches Add creative touches to make the room playful

Make your little ones do what they absolutely love the most i.e. playing. You can add an indoor swing in the room, a ball pit, or even their favorite themed play tent or playhouse to keep them entertained. You can also create a chalkboard or rock climbing wall in the room's corner to help them build their many abilities.

Lighting Consider the lighting

Lighting is one of the most important elements in a room that can set the vibe of the space. Go for full-spectrum light bulbs and avoid spiral bulbs or fluorescent tubes in too warm, yellow, or cold shades to prevent depression and anxiety. You can add dimmer switches, overhead lighting, and table lamps along with fun and soothing nightlights to comfort your kids.

Storage Get creative and smart with storage

Arranging all the books, toys, clothes, and other accessories in your kid's room can get overwhelming. Therefore, it's important to incorporate tons of smart storage in their room. You can go for beds with shelves and drawers underneath or use colorful baskets and chests for storing their toys and clothes. You can also install wall-hugging book rails or use a sleek movable storage cart.