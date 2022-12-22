Lifestyle

5 things to do online when you are bored

5 things to do online when you are bored

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 22, 2022, 05:30 am 2 min read

Internet is a rabbit hole of strange and great stuffs

Looking for fun things to do online that are free? We got you covered. The internet is a strange yet interesting place to be. You will come across some interesting new forums, online communities, new blogs, websites, social networks, online games, etc. We have collated a list of things you can do online when you feel bored with the usual social media browsing.

Play Games

When it comes to online games, there's no dearth of them. You can pick some ranging from first-person shooter games, puzzle games, and city-building games, to online multiplayer board games. Or, simply head to browser games that don't require any download. PAC-MAN Doodle and TicTacToe, for instance, are accessible by simply searching "Google Pacman" and "TicTacToe" on Google. Easy, right?

Watch DIY videos

Go to YouTube and watch 'How to' videos on hobbies you have been wanting to learn for quite a while. If you aren't interested in learning any new hobby, head to the DIY videos. They are a great source of entertainment and help you fleet time easily. You can bookmark some videos and try doing it yourself later in your free time.

Explore Reddit

When you are done with everything or don't feel like doing the abovementioned activities, head to Reddit. Reddit is a hub of millions of different user-made communities and a big rabbit hole of information that can keep you glued for hours. You can browse through forums on topics ranging from personal finance to personal growth, video games, cryptos, memes, funny videos, and more.

Build a shopping wish list

Treat it like window shopping, but the online version of it. Think about things you'd like to purchase, maybe not now but later. Scan through various products on e-commerce websites and spend time researching each potential product. When you come across something you'd like to buy, add them to your cart. Who knows you might get a great discount on a lucky day!

Listen to podcasts

Podcasts are a great source of entertainment, information, and inspiration. You can start with topics of your interest or go for more popular ones like mystery podcasts, true-crime podcasts, and true-story podcasts. They are also great for personal growth and self-education, helping you utilize your time wisely. You can find them on any topic, just name it!