Recipe-o'-clock: Try these five easy and super delicious pudding recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 22, 2022, 03:30 am 2 min read

Let's learn to cook this soft and spongy goodness today. Pudding is among the very few dishes that can be prepared both sweet and savory. Different countries have got different culinary styles to cook this food, which makes it absolutely protean and a favorite of many. So on that delicious note, here are five no-frills, easy, and toothsome pudding recipes for you to use.

Chocolate pudding

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, sieve flour, cocoa, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Mix well. Next, add some milk, butter, and chocolate essence to it and whisk it into a thick paste. Make topping by whisking sugar, cocoa, and hot water in a separate bowl. Pour it onto the batter and bake for 45 minutes. Serve with whipped cream.

Bread pudding

Whisk two eggs and make them fluffy. To this, add sugar, vanilla essence, and milk. Sprinkle some raisins and mix well. Now cut some bread slices into cubes and pour this mixture on them. Put them over a boiling water steamer for about 10 minutes. If not that, you can also choose to bake them for five to seven minutes.

Lemon pudding

Begin with beating eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest, and some butter until it becomes thick. Add sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon to this. Alternately, add milk to it and beat well after every addition. Now grab some egg whites, beat them until stiff, and fold them into the mixture prepared above. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 45 minutes.

Vanilla pudding

Soak some chopped China grass in milk for about 30 minutes. Boil the milk and later keep it on simmer until the china grass gets fully dissolved. Now add some sugar and cook it until it dissolves too. Once done, take it off the stove and pour the mixture into a bowl. Refrigerate until it's set and then garnish with walnuts.

Banana, tapioca, and coconut pudding

Soak some tapioca seeds for three hours and then mix them with coconut milk. Bring it to a boil over medium heat. Now reduce the flame to low and keep stirring for two more minutes. Add some cream, milkmade, lemon leaf, vanilla syrup, banana slices, and caramel syrup to it. Mix well. Cook until thick, pour inside bowls and refrigerate. Serve chilled.