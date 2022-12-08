Lifestyle

National Brownie Day 2022: 5 different brownie recipes

Brownies are one of the most popular desserts around the world

Observed on December 8 every year in the United States, National Brownie Day celebrates this chocolate-baked confection - a favorite among all age groups. Available in a variety of forms, brownies can either be fudgy, chewy, or cakey depending on the density. These sweet delights are usually made with flour, eggs, butter, and chocolate. Here are five different brownie recipes to try today.

Fudgy chocolate brownies

Melt dark chocolate and butter by the double boiler method. Add vanilla essence, cocoa powder, and sugar and stir well. Let it cool for 15 minutes and stir in eggs. Add flour and espresso powder and stir. Pour the batter into a butter-greased baking tin. Bake for 20 minutes until the top has a shiny crust. Cut into squares, sprinkle confectioners sugar, and serve.

Brownie cookies

Whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Melt some butter in another bowl, add unsweetened cocoa powder and whisk well. Add espresso powder and egg and beat well. Add sugar and mix well. Sift in the flour mixture and combine well. Fold in semi-sweet chocolate chips. Cut the dough into cookie shapes and bake for 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Brownie bottom cheesecake

Melt together sugar, dark chocolate, and butter. Add milk and eggs and beat well. Fold in flour and mix again. Pour the batter into muffin cups and bake for 20-25 minutes. Beat together cream cheese, sugar, eggs, vanilla essence, and hung curd. Pour this mixture over the brownies and bake for 35-40 minutes. Refrigerate for eight-10 hours. Drizzle melted chocolate on top and serve.

Brownie ice cream

Heat together butter and chocolate in a double boiler while stirring occasionally. Add vanilla extract and sugar, and stir well. Add beaten egg and stir well. Sift the cocoa and flour and combine well. Stir in nuts, pour into a pan, and bake for 12-15 minutes. Chop the brownies into small pieces, add to homemade vanilla ice cream and freeze until firm. Enjoy!

Double chocolate brownie pancakes

Combine together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder. Add butter, vanilla essence, and milk and whisk well. Add chocolate chips and mix. Pour a spoonful of the batter into an oil-greased pan and cook well. For the chocolate ganache, melt dark chocolate in a microwave. Add milk and whisk well. Dust icing sugar and drizzle chocolate ganache over the pancakes. Enjoy!