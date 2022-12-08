Lifestyle

5 strange wedding rituals followed in India

Written by Sneha Das Dec 08, 2022, 03:30 am 3 min read

These weird wedding rituals are considered auspicious in different Indian states

A wedding is not only about two persons in love tying the knot but it also brings together families, friends, and relatives under one roof to take part in the celebrations. Weddings in India involve a lot of customs and traditions that have been passed on from generation to generation. Here are five strange and interesting wedding rituals followed in different parts of India.

Tomato festival in Uttar Pradesh

Do you remember the La Tomatina festival celebrated in Spain every year? The small town of Sarasaul in Uttar Pradesh has its own version of the fun tomato festival where the groom's family is welcomed by hurling tomatoes instead of rose petal showers. According to beliefs, if the marriage starts on a weird chaotic note, then the relationship will be deeper, joyous, and loveable.

Nga Thaba ritual in Manipur

A traditional Manipuri wedding follows a strange and auspicious ritual called Nga Thaba where two women from the groom's side and one woman from the bride's side release two healthy fish into a pond. The fish is usually ngamu or a smaller variety of the Channa orientalis. It is believed that if the fish move together, then it will be a happy marriage.

Tearing the groom's clothes at Sindhi weddings

Sindhi weddings follow a weird tradition called saanth where the groom's family puts oil on his head, and makes him wear a shoe on his right foot before breaking an earthen pot with that foot. Next, his clothes are torn off to symbolize that he is leaving his single life behind to embrace married life. This tradition is believed to ward off evil.

Bride's and groom's mothers do not attend the Bengali wedding

In a traditional Bengali wedding, the mothers of the bride and groom are not allowed to attend the wedding! According to beliefs, the emotional attachment of the mother to her child is inauspicious and if she watches the wedding proceedings, it will bring bad luck to the couple. According to other ancient beliefs, mothers apparently possess an evil eye that can harm the marriage.

Drinking milk and honey at Gujarati weddings

A traditional Gujarati wedding follows a rather strange tradition called Madhuparka where the bride's father or mother welcomes the groom to the mandap by washing his feet to make him feel cared for and establish his superiority. The groom is then given a milk and honey drink. While this ritual is performed, the bride's sisters steal his shoes, which is known as juta churai.