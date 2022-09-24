India

UP: 10 die in 2 wall collapse incidents in Etawah

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 24, 2022, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Uttar Pradesh witnessed several incidences of wall collapse during the monsoon season.

Two incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah have led to the death of 10 people over the last three days. Deaths have also been reported in other districts apart from Etawah, NDTV reported. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in the state over the next few days. Here's more.

Several incidences of wall collapse have occurred in UP during the monsoon season.

A similar event occurred last week in Lucknow, when torrential rains caused the border wall of an Army Enclave colony to collapse, killing nine people.

Such occurrences show the absence of adequately designed infrastructure in metropolitan areas, as well as how it disproportionately affects the poor.

Wall collapse Four children of a family died in Etawah

According to reports, severe rain across the state over the past three days has disrupted normal life, killing many people. In the first wall collapse occurrence in Etawah, four children were killed after coming under the debris of a wall of their house in Chandrapura. Similarly, an elderly couple died in Kripalpur when the boundary wall of a petrol pump fell upon their hut.

Twitter Post Officials take stock of the situation

Uttar Pradesh | 4 minors died, 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Etawah



4 children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms: Avnish Rai, Etawah DM pic.twitter.com/el26qwmQQc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

Forecast More rain predicted over next three days

As per NDTV, another incidence was a home collapse in Etawah's Andava ke Bangla village which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man. The fourth incidence occurred in the Ajmat Ali neighborhood and involved three kids who died after a wall of their home fell. Meanwhile, the meteorological office predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in UP over the next three days.

Information CM Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths, announces ex gratia

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life and asked authorities to offer Rs. 4 lakh in financial help to the relatives of each of the deceased, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Meanwhile, the CM performed an aerial inspection of flood-affected regions and urged appropriate authorities to speed relief efforts.