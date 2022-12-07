Lifestyle

5 preventive measures to protect your baby from mosquitoes

5 preventive measures to protect your baby from mosquitoes

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 07, 2022, 11:32 pm 3 min read

While installing a net, make sure no mosquitoes are trapped inside

We, adults, are cognitively able to shoo away mosquitoes from sucking on our blood, but babies aren't and hence can become easy targets for mosquitoes. Mosquito bites can cause allergies, fever, and several other infections in your baby. Since prevention is better than cure, here are five preventive measures you can take to protect your baby from these blood-sucking insects.

Choose clothes that minimize skin exposure

Minimizing the area of exposed skin is one of the most effective ways of preventing mosquito bites. Choose clothes for your baby wisely, ones that fully cover their arms and legs. Go for lightweight knits that allow airflow while serving their purpose of covering the body. Choose loose-fitted clothes over tight ones, so that mosquitoes can't pierce through your baby's clothes.

Clear mosquito breeding grounds

Places, where water stagnates, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is important to get rid of them. Check whether your water tanks, drums, and buckets are covered. Don't leave water in air coolers. Keep your garden and houseplants well-trimmed so as to reduce the areas where mosquitoes could hide. Keep changing the water in containers frequently to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Use organic mosquito-repelling fragrances

You kill two birds with one stone with this method. There is a range of products, from incense sticks to scented candles and essential oils that repel mosquitoes and can also make your house smell nice. Go for scents such as lemongrass, neem, citronella, cedar, lavender, and eucalyptus which are natural mosquito repellents. However, make sure these are kept out of your baby's reach.

Install nets and screens to keep mosquitoes at bay

Mosquito nets are the best non-toxic repellent as they have zero negative health effects on your baby. While installing a net, make sure no mosquitoes are trapped inside. You can also install mesh screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your house. These screens are attached to the windowsill or door frame with velcro and can be regularly removed and washed.

Educate yourself about mosquito-borne diseases

Arming yourself with information goes a long way in keeping you, your baby, and your family safe. Learn about various mosquito-borne diseases to recognize and prevent them. Mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid weather, so be extra cautious during these times. To keep your family safe, learn about the symptoms, treatment, and preventative measures against mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, and chikungunya.