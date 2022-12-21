Lifestyle

Itchy skin during winter? Try these 5 effective home remedies

Written by Sneha Das Dec 21, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Itchiness can be caused by dry skin, allergic reactions, and weather changes

During winter, you can experience dry skin that can cause itching and irritation, making you want to scratch all the time. Excessive scratching in turn can damage your skin's protective barrier and expose your body to harmful infections. Itching can also be caused due to allergic reactions, contact with chemicals, and changes in weather. Here are five home remedies for itchy skin.

Apply menthol

An essential oil found in mint leaves, menthol acts as a counterirritant and has a cooling effect that gives relief from itching and redness caused due to minor burns, cuts, scrapes, rash, dry skin, insect bites, etc. According to a 2012 study, peppermint oil which contains menthol treated itchy skin in pregnant women. It also helps soothe pain caused by skin irritations.

Oatmeal bath

Oats have been used to treat various skin conditions for centuries as their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help reduce dryness, skin itchiness, and roughness. A colloidal oatmeal bath (finely-ground oats) not only strengthens your skin barrier but also helps reduce inflammation that can cause itchiness. According to a study, it also helps rehydrate your skin and reduces the intensity of an itch.

Use aloe vera

Packed with antifungal properties, aloe vera helps to soothe dry skin and reduce itchiness and inflammation. It also makes your skin clear, radiant, and glowing. You can directly apply fresh aloe vera gel to the affected area twice a day to soothe skin itchiness. It is also safe to use on all skin types. The skin-smoothing agents in it will also moisturize dry skin.

Neem

One of the most popular herbs used in Indian households, neem not only helps with itchy skin but also shields your skin against harmful infections. Packed with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, neem cures rashes on the body as well. You can soak neem leaves in warm water for 30 minutes and take a bath to treat itchy, dry, and irritated skin.

Apple cider vinegar

Loaded with antiseptic, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties, apple cider vinegar helps soothe dry, itchy, and irritated skin. It also gives relief from eczema by restoring the skin's acidity levels and acts wonderfully as a spot treatment on bug bites. Dab diluted apple cider vinegar to the affected area. This will balance your skin's pH levels, speed up the healing process, and neutralize the itch.