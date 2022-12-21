Lifestyle

Brain fog: 5 lifestyle changes to improve brain functioning

Brain fog: 5 lifestyle changes to improve brain functioning

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 21, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Overcome your sedentary lifestyle and get moving

Have you ever felt like you just couldn't get yourself to focus on a task, no matter how hard you tried? And that your brain has simply ceased its ability to make clear decisions? This condition is called brain fog. Making certain lifestyle changes can help you get rid of it. To help you with this, we have listed below five lifestyle changes.

Get enough sleep

Poor sleep negatively affects your ability to make decisions, solve critical problems, and manage your emotions. To get enough sleep, you should cut back on nicotine and caffeine intake as these interfere with sleep. Additionally, switch off your phone at least one hour before you go to bed. You can also keep your room dark with blackout shades when sleeping.

Get moving

Overcome your sedentary lifestyle and get moving. Research suggests that neurodegenerative disorders like dementia and even mild cognitive dysfunctions are more prevalent in people who spend a sedentary life. Increasing your physical activities can sharply enhance your mental acuity, memory, and mood. Walk, run, or dance, whatever activity you find enjoyable. Exercises cause the brain to release certain chemicals that help us feel elated.

Give your digestive system a rest

Fasting is not just beneficial for losing weight but can also promote neurological health and decrease the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. If you're not comfortable with fasting for longer periods, start by trying to extend the time between the last meal of the day and the first meal of the next day. Fasting promotes a process called ketogenesis, which stimulates brain regeneration.

Take a break

One of the best quick fixes to treat brain fog is to take a break. Research suggests that working in 90-minute intervals and then taking a break can help improve your brain power. To give your brain a more efficient break, try taking short breaks in between your work by indulging in a brisk walk, power nap, going outdoors, doing something creative, or meditating.

Watch out for your sugar intake

Yes, you read that right! Sugar can also cause brain fog. The glucose in sugar works as a fuel for your brain but refined carbohydrates are not good sources of fuel. High sugar content in your blood can damage your blood vessels, which leads to poor blood circulation. Hence, insufficient blood circulation in the brain becomes the cause of brain fog.