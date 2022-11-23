Lifestyle

From Libra to Pisces, here are the best zodiac pairs!

From Libra to Pisces, here are the best zodiac pairs!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 23, 2022, 12:13 pm 3 min read

Check who you look the best with

If you're either Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, this one is for you! Have you ever wondered why you aren't friends with everyone you meet in your life? Well, your zodiac sign may play a huge role in deciding your vibe and attracting your tribe! To understand this, we touched base with tarot reader Akashata Khanolkar, who revealed the best zodiac pairings.

Libra

"A Libra can bond with every other sign as they are diplomatic, balanced, and romantic. It's a very likable zodiac sign," says Khanolkar. "They have a special bond with Gemini as they form an intellectual connection that is very light, breezy, and liberating," she adds. Additionally, she states that Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius share good chemistry full of fondness, excitement, and warmth with Libra.

Scorpio

"Scorpio forms long-term and beautiful relationships based on absolute loyalty, trust, and devotion," shares Khanolkar. "They do well with Pisces and Cancer because they're able to understand their emotions and never shame each other for that," she mentions. "Even Virgo and Scorpio together form amazing friendships for their dark humor, sarcasm, and the ability to dig deep into a relationship," concludes the tarot reader.

Sagittarius

Khanolkar defines Sagittarius as a sign that's free-spirited, fun-loving, and adventurous. "Hence, they do well with people who offer them freedom," states the tarot reader. "Aries and Leo bring a lot of excitement to Sagittarius. Together, they love to create exciting scenarios and make firecracker energy," she adds. "Even Aquarius and Sagittarius share a collective need for adventure, experiment, jocularity, and intellect," says Khanolkar.

Capricorn

"Capricorn is a paternal sign that loves to take care of people and provide for them," shares Khanolkar. "They do pretty well with Taurus and Cancer as both these signs long for stability, security, family, traditions, material success, and creating a home," she adds. Revealing other compatible signs, the tarot reader says, "Sometimes Virgo and Pisces may also work well with Capricorn."

Aquarius

"Aquarius shares a good bond with Gemini because there's a lot of freedom, banter, and intellectual stimulation in their relationship," says Khanolkar. She reveals that Aquarius and Sagittarius can also form a very fun-loving, experimentative, and travel-centric relationship since they both have a peculiar way of living. "Aries tends to do quite well with Aquarius sometimes because of their interesting chemistry," concludes Khanolkar.

Pisces

"Pisces is sensitive, creative, dreamy, and needs a partner who understands their soft nature," says the tarot reader. "They need a partner who gives them space to live in their own beautiful world," she adds. "Cancer and Scorpio work really well here as they understand Pisces's ocean of emotions and aloofness," states Khanolkar. "Pisces' flexibility and softness could be healing for Capricorn," she concludes.