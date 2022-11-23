Lifestyle

Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya! Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya! Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 23, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Naga Chaitanya turns 36 today!

Well-known Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya who shot to fame after starring in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, turns 36 today. An inspiration for fitness, Chaitanya follows an intensive workout plan five days a week to maintain his ever-fit physique. He also follows a healthy and strict diet routine. Here's revealing the star's fitness secrets on his birthday.

The 'Majili' actor believes in holistic fitness

Apart from hitting the gym five days a week, the actor practices weight lifting, yoga, and meditation. He also loves playing outdoor sports and often goes swimming during his free time. Chaitanya, who believes in holistic fitness, likes to balance his routines with cardio and weight training. He has also been seen lifting heavy weights on his Instagram videos earlier.

Chaitanya also loves jogging, swimming, and running

The disciplined actor not only trains hard because his profession demands it but also because he prefers staying active and fit. When he skips his training, he manages to go jogging, swimming, or running. In an Instagram video, Chaitanya was seen lifting 161 kgs of weight effortlessly for his weight training. For his strength training, he loves doing pull-ups, push-ups, and chin-ups.

The 'Premam' actor is a big foodie

Chaitanya is a big-time foodie and does not believe in following fad diets. A fan of Chinese cuisine, he believes in eating everything and then burning off those calories at the gym. He keeps aside his Sundays for cheat meals when he indulges in his favorite foods. He is also extremely fond of cooking and often shares food videos on social media.

Here's what Chaitanya's diet plan looks like

Chaitanya tries to avoid junk, high-sugar, unhealthy, and fried foods, and prefers his food cooked in olive oil. He has a high-protein diet which includes chicken breasts, egg whites, and grilled fish. For breakfast, he usually has oatmeal, and he loves having brown rice for lunch. He often snacks on almonds when hungry. He also tries to stay hydrated all the time.