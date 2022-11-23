Lifestyle

How to use space planning while renovating your house

Design, along with space management are imperative for a home renovation project.

Good renovation requires careful planning of the existing space and a perfect combination of concept, theme, and color. One of the important facets of interior designing is to make proper use of the available space to make it functional and look more appealing. We talked to Tushar Mistry, principal architect at Tushar Mistry Design Studio to gain insight into space planning.

Lighter colors make a space feel airier

Painting your walls with lighter shades of paint makes the room feel spacious and more open. Besides, light and brighter walls maximize the benefits of natural light as they are more reflective and create the impression of more space. In contrast to this, darker colors tend to soak up the light, making a room appear packed and smaller than it actually is.

Mirrors create the illusion of larger rooms

You can make your bedroom and living room appear much larger by strategically placing both small and large mirrors on the walls. Create the illusion of more height and space by simply hanging a tall mirror on the wall. Heightened mirrors with narrow widths can also be used to create a wide variety of fascinating optical illusions.

Glass partitions divide larger spaces effectively

If you have a large room but need separate spaces for designated purposes, glass partitions can work wonders. High-quality sliding glass dividers can effectively divide large rooms into smaller ones, allowing better space utilization. A room divider is also a smart purchase as it can be used in multiple ways while it improves the aesthetic appeal of your home.

Folded furniture allows full space utilization

Include folded furniture in your space planning. They will serve their purpose whenever required; and when not in use, you can simply put them aside. You can create horizontal surfaces using foldable dining tables and study ledges. This will lead to the creation of incredible utility spaces. When it comes to vertical surfaces, they add less height but make the room appear larger.

Long curtains create the impression of more height

To your wonder, full-length curtains or other window-sized long dressings will make your room bigger. Curtains hung from the ceiling in long vertical stripes are perfect for rooms with low ceilings as they create the impression of a higher ceiling. You can also place the curtain rod as high as you can to increase the gap between the windows and walls.

Cut the clutter with efficient wardrobe design

One should use drawers and not shelves to store items in the closet. It will help you to store things out of your sight but still, they will be easily accessible whenever needed. Also, if you plan smartly, a lot of the clutter that accumulates on the exterior surface can be eliminated if bars that aren't used frequently are stored at the base.

Keep geometry intact

Larger rugs play an important role in making your room feel more spacious. If you have rooms with limited headroom you can use low tables and chairs as well. Keep your geometry intact and avoid shape play. Moreover, avoid making radical shape changes. Remember, piling on the furnishings and hanging up paintings on the wall will completely alter your space's atmosphere.