Happy birthday Miley Cyrus! Know about the singer's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 23, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

One of the most popular former teen idols, Miley Cyrus turns 30 today! Known for her distinctive raspy voice, she rose to prominence with Hannah Montana, a beloved television series that aired on Disney Channel. Today, the versatile singer's music style incorporates varied genres. She is also very dedicated to her workout routine and diet plan. Check out your favorite pop star's fitness secrets.

Cyrus practices Ashtanga yoga for two hours daily

The Wrecking Ball singer is well-known for her action-packed performances on stage for which she tries to stay fit and incorporate challenging exercises in her workout routine. She is a huge fan of yoga and practices Ashtanga yoga for two hours every day. She posts pictures of performing several advanced yoga asanas on Instagram. Cyrus also loves outdoor activities like kayaking and hiking.

Cyrus is a big fan of Pilates

Cyrus is obsessed with practicing Pilates which helped her achieve skinny legs and a toned core. She started doing Pilates in 2013 and since then, she makes sure to attend her classes daily. She also has a Pilates studio installed at home. According to her former instructor, Mary Winsor, Cyrus spends at least 30 minutes practicing Pilates along with abs exercises and side kicks.

Cyrus tries incorporating new fitness challenges into her workout routine

Cyrus also includes exercises like bicycle kicks, scissor kicks, bent leg lifts, the hundred, hot potatoes, double leg lifts, elevated clams, leg rotations, and crisis crosses in her workout routine. To tone and strengthen her core, she practices standing rollovers, plank kicks, hip twisting butt ups, butterfly kicks and reach behinds. She loves incorporating new fitness challenges into her workout routine daily.

Know about the star singer's diet plan

Cyrus turned vegan in 2013. However, she transitioned to a non-vegan diet in 2020 after she experienced brain fog and intense joint pain. Being lactose intolerant, she avoids dairy products. Cyrus has pumpkin pie or a green smoothie for breakfast. For lunch, she has white kale bean salad, in the evening she has a blueberry smoothie, and for dinner, she has tomato vegetable soup.