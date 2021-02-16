Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said that four COVID-19 cases involving the South African variant of the virus have been detected in India. Further, one case involving the Brazilian variant has also been detected. Earlier, infections involving the mutated United Kingdom strain detected in India had caused panic as the strain was said to be more infectious.

All patients with new strain of COVID-19, their contacts quarantined

Speaking during a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Bhargava said that all patients with the South African and Brazilian COVID-19 variant have been quarantined along with their contacts. "ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune," he said.

Other countries South African variant has spread to 44 countries

The South African variant has already spread to 44 countries and the four cases detected in India had come from Angola (one case), Tanzania (one), and South Africa (two), Dr. Bhargava said. Meanwhile, the Brazilian variant has been reported in 15 countries, he said, adding that India's lone case involving this variant was detected this month.

Information Experiments underway to assess vaccine effectiveness against new strains

The ICMR chief also said that experiments are underway to assess the effectiveness of existing COVID-19 vaccines against the new variants. India had launched its vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines—Covishield and COVAXIN. India has vaccinated over 87.4 lakh health and frontline workers.

UK strain 187 cases of UK variant confirmed in India

Dr. Bhargava also said that 187 cases involving the UK variant have been detected in India so far. There have been no mortalities among such cases, he added. "All confirmed cases are quarantined and treated. Their contacts have been isolated and tested. Neutralization potential with the UK variant of the virus is there with the vaccine that we have," the ICMR chief said.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in India?