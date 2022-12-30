Business

Jio rolls out its 5G service in Indore and Bhopal

Jio rolls out its 5G service in Indore and Bhopal

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 30, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

Eligible Jio users will be invited via the MyJio app

Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal. The eligible users will be invited via the Jio Welcome Offer on the MyJio app and will get unlimited data with a speed of up to 1 Gbps, at no additional cost. The company is launching the next-generation service in a phased manner and targets to complete the rollout by December 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Jio is the first telecom operator to offer 5G network in Madhya Pradesh.

It has invested around Rs. 4,420 crores for the deployment of its fifth-generation network in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for 68% of the total investment by the industry in the state for 5G rollout.

More cities in the state will get 5G services in the coming months.

Jabalpur and Gwalior will get Jio's 5G services by January

Jio True 5G is currently live in Indore and Bhopal. The company is planning to launch its 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur and Gwalior by January 2023. The Mumbai-based telco aims to complete the rollout of its fifth-generation network across every town and taluka of Madhya Pradesh by the end of December 2023.

Who is eligible for Jio's Welcome offer?

You need not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G sim is 5G-enabled. You will receive Jio's Welcome Offer, provided that your smartphone supports 5G and if the 5G services are live in your area. You will also have to ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software and you should have an active plan of Rs. 239 or higher.

Check out the regions where Jio True 5G is available

At present, Jio True 5G is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala, and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. It is also accessible in other regions which include, but are not limited to, Lucknow, Mysuru, Trivandrum, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Chandigarh, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Jio's 5G network has several advantages including a standalone architecture

Jio is the only operator that has a 700 MHz low-band spectrum which ensures deep indoor coverage. It offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The telco's True 5G network is claimed to have a "standalone 5G architecture," which means that it does not rely on the 4G network.