Sensex falls 293 points, Nifty closes just above 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 30, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 did not reflect broader market as it gained 0.62% to close at 8,751.75 points

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended in the red with the Sensex settling at 60,840.74 points and the Nifty closing at 18,105.3 points. The midcap indices did not reflect the broader market trend, showing a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.62% to close at 8,751.75 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.48%, 0.94%, and 0.74%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, and Titan Company, which climbed 2.34%, 1.66%, and 1.64%, respectively. SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, and Grasim lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.99%, 1.78%, and 1.75%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.09% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.09% to end at Rs. 82.72 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 54,920. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 438, or 0.63%, to Rs. 69,329. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $78.28 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei moved 0.51% up, 0.2% up, and flat to settle at 3,089.26 points, 19,781.41 points, and 26,094.5 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 264.8 points to 10,478.09.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,526.04, down 0.43% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.45% and is selling at $1,193.05. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9997 (flat), $244.18 (0.71% down), and $0.2418 (1.33% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3.79% lower than yesterday at $0.06818.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.