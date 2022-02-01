Business

#Budget2022: 5G mobile services rollout in FY2022-23, says FinMin Sitharaman

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 01, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

India to roll out 5G services in FY 2022-23, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. In her fourth Union Budget presentation, she has announced that 5G mobile services will be rolled out by private telecom players in India in FY 2022-23. Further, she added the requisite 5G spectrum auctions will be carried out in 2022 to enable the launch of 5G services. Here's more.

Details Design-led manufacturing scheme for 5G ecosystem to be launched

During her speech, Sitharaman reportedly highlighted the auctions for the 5G spectrum would be held this year, while the implementation of services will happen in 2023. She also announced the launch of a design-led manufacturing scheme for the 5G ecosystem under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. This would also enable the launch of affordable mobile and broadband services in rural and remote areas.

Information These cities likely to get 5G services first

While India is set to introduce commercial 5G mobile services as early as next year, reports suggest that these telecom services will be initially launched in major Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Spectrum auctions 5G spectrum auctions to be held within next few months

On the other hand, leading Indian telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea), are reportedly in different stages of 5G network trials. Meanwhile, the Centre has also been holding discussions with telecom companies and other stakeholders over the spectrum auctions for the final phase for the 5G launch. The auctions are likely to take place within the next few months.

5G-ready market Indian smartphone market is already 5G-ready

Sitharaman's announcement of the commercial rollout of 5G services next year has, however, pushed the 5G launch back by one year as many were expecting the same to happen in 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian smartphone market is already 5G-ready as major device makers, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola, among others, have been launching handsets that support 5G technology for a while now.

Expert 'This is going to bring next wave of data accessibility'

Commenting on Sitharaman's 5G services launch announcement, expert Ritesh Kumar—Partner at IndusLaw—opined, "This is going to bring the next wave of data accessibility and enhance the quality of digital interactions." "From a government income point of view, 5G auctions should bring in quite a coffer," said Kumar as the income from these auctions is expected to be among the government's biggest non-tax revenue contributors.

Paperless Budget Sitharaman presented second paperless Union Budget

Notably, moving away from the tradition of Bahi Khata, Sitharaman on Tuesday reached the Parliament with a "Made-in-India" tablet to present a paperless Union Budget just like the last year. The Union Budget 2022 marks the fourth Budget by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in its second tenure and the tenth overall Budget presented by the Modi government.