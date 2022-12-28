Business

Airtel 5G live in Jammu and Srinagar: How to activate

Airtel 5G live in Jammu and Srinagar: How to activate

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 28, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Airtel 5G is now live in 20 cities (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has introduced its 5G service in Jammu and Srinagar. The telecom giant is rolling out its network in a phased manner, and will gradually cover both cities in their entirety. The company claims that 5G users there will be able to enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G network. No 5G tariff plans exist as of now.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel claims that its 5G services will cover the whole of urban India in 2023. Meanwhile, the nationwide roll-out should be finished by March 2024.

The reason behind this quick roll-out is its rivalry with Reliance Jio, which is also taking this space seriously.

With the addition of Jammu and Srinagar, Airtel 5G is now live in 20 cities.

Which locations have received the 5G services?

As per Airtel, the 5G services are now live at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Secretariat, Bahu Fort, Bahu Plaza, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu Railway Station, and Govt Medical College. The network can also be accessed at Canal Road in Jammu, Lal Chowk, Dal Lake, Rajbagh, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Kashmir University, Srinagar Secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma Shahi, and the old city in Kashmir.

These cities have already received Airtel's 5G network

Now, Airtel also offers 5G in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vizag, Chennai, Bengaluru, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Pune, and Imphal. The company claims all key metro cities will get the service by the end of 2022. Users with 4G SIM cards need not purchase new ones as they can support the 5G network as well.

Customers will enjoy superfast access to gaming

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than current 4G speeds," said Adarsh Verma, COO of Bharti Airtel - Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Customers will enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos, and more," he added.