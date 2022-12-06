Technology

Google releases its biggest Pixel Feature Drop: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 06, 2022, 01:29 pm 3 min read

Google's software update for December is now live. It is the biggest feature drop to date as it adds a range of exciting stuff to Pixel phones and the Watch. As is typical with software updates, it may take some days to roll out to every supported device. Users are advised to be on the lookout. Here's everything that it brings to the table.

Free VPN for Pixel 7, 7 Pro

Google's December software update adds Google One's VPN to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Individuals can use it at no additional cost. Now, regardless of the app or web browser you're using, the network-level security of your online activity will be maintained on your Pixel 7 series device, anyhow. VPN will ensure your network traffic cannot be connected to your identity anywhere.

Action cards to notify users of security risks

The update unifies security and privacy settings in Android Settings. This will help users check for risk levels and other information in one place. Action cards have also been added to this section. In case of security risks, these cards will notify individuals, and assist them in taking protective measures, so that their device gets an enhanced level of protection without any compromise.

Clear calls on the Pixel 7 series

On-call disturbances can be frustrating if you are unable to hear the person on the other end during a crucial conversation. Google's latest update now brings 'Clear calling' to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models. This will enhance the other caller's voice and minimize their background noise. Hence, you'll be able to hear them clearly even if they are in a noisy environment.

Fitbit's Sleep Profile for Pixel Watch

The update adds Fitbit's Sleep Profile on Pixel Watch. This will allow users to learn more about their sleep schedule, duration, consistency, style, and disruption. It will also give tips and insights for better rest. The results will be calculated based on the reports generated from at least 14 nights each month. Users will be updated on the first day of the following month.

Speaker Labels for Pixel Recorder

Pixel Recorder is getting Speaker Labels. This feature is rolling out to Pixel 6, and newer models. In a conversation, the Recorder will identify each speaker, label them, and insert line breaks, whenever the speaker changes. Each person will be labeled individually when recording a meeting, interview, lecture, or casual conversation. The speakers can be re-labeled with their names later.

More enhancements on Pixel products

Google's December update adds cough and snore detection to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. It offers three new curated wallpapers for Pixel 6 and higher models. The update adds new titles to Pixel Watch, including a Sunrise/Sunset tile from the Weather app. Also, users can now pin up to five contacts in the Contacts app from their Favorites for easy accessibility.

Live Translate gets 5 new languages

Digital car keys can be shared with friends and family across Pixel and iPhone models. It'll soon be added to select phones with Android 12 or higher. Live Translate can now translate texts (send or received) into Vietnamese, Danish, Arabic, Persian, and Swedish. The search function has been enhanced, and Voice Message Transcription in Messages is now available for Pixel 4a and newer models.

Spatial audio for Pixel phones arriving in January

Google is planning to introduce spatial audio, in the upcoming January update. This will allow users to experience spatial audio with head tracking when they connect Pixel Buds Pro or wired headphones to their Pixel phone.