Everything to know about Truecaller's Government Services Directory in India

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 07, 2022, 05:25 am

Truecaller's directory covers details from 23 regions across India (Photo credit: Truecaller)

Truecaller has announced a digital government directory in India. This in-app directory offers users access to contact details of helplines, embassies, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, educational institutes, and several other key departments. It includes details from 23 regions, including states and union territories. The company claims that the details are sourced directly from the government and official government sources.

Why does this story matter?

Sweden-based Truecaller has often found itself surrounded by controversies in India over data privacy.

By including a useful feature, the service is now attempting to improve its reputation and win the trust of users.

The digital government directory will anyway offer users easy access to thousands of verified contacts of government officials.

It will help facilitate communication between Indian citizens and the government.

Green background, blue tick will appear on official caller IDs

Truecaller will display a green background and a blue tick, on the verified numbers. This way, users will be able to make out an official number. The service is allowing government bodies to get verified and share their details on the directory, through an easy process. We can expect the number of verified government departments in the directory to rise in the coming days.

How to register for the verification?

Institutions that want to get themselves verified have to fill out a Google Doc titled "Government Services Verification." In it, enter the name, email address, mobile number, designation, department, and state. Finally, click on 'Submit.'

The initiative will aid over 240 million users

According to Truecaller, the initiative aims to facilitate and streamline the public's contact with government officials. It will benefit more than 240 million Indian users. People will be able to communicate with government bodies in a hassle-free way. The service also states that the digital government directory will prevent the most pervasive scams, which generally involve the impersonation of officials.

District and municipal-level contacts will be added soon

Truecaller intends to add contacts at the district and municipal levels in the upcoming phase. "We believe that with this feature, citizens can easily reach out to the right authorities when in need. This is a first-of-its-kind digital directory of government numbers, and we will keep improving on it based on user feedback," said Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller.